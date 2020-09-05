New Delhi: At least one army personnel lost his life while two others sustained injuries on Saturday during an exchange of fire as Pakistan violated ceasefire rules in Nowgam sector of North Kashmir. Also Read - Pakistan Tries to Get 'Hindu Name' on UNSC Terror List, 5 Nations Block Move

Pakistan fired medium motor shells, said Indian Army sources. Also Read - Give India Another Chance to Appoint Lawyer For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan Court Directs Govt

Earlier today, Pakistani troops engaged in firing and intense mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors started around 9.15 AM. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Banned: Not Just India, These Countries Have Also Banned the Popular Battle Royale Game