Srinagar: Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan today led to the death of one jawan of the Indian Army in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Naik Krishan Lal, 34, a resident of Ghagriya village, Akhnoor, lost life in the ceasefire violation.

The Indian Army, in retaliatory action, killed two Pakistani soldiers in Tangdhar-Keran sector.

On Sunday, three civilians, including a woman and her baby, got injured after Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control in Shahpur & Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 pm, today. pic.twitter.com/AJrCmR408d — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

The Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on some forward posts and villages in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 PM on Sunday.

“At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district,” Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army Lt Col Devender Anand had said.