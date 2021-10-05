Srinagar: Over 35 students of girls higher secondary school in Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus in Mandi district, Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan informed news agency ANI on Tuesday. As per the updates, the school has been shut for the next 5 days.Also Read - 'Third Wave of Corona Can Occur Two Weeks Earlier if...', ICMR Warns States/UTs Ahead of Festivals

Giving further details, the Mandi Tehsildar said that the administration has urged everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed in the school. Also Read - Bhubaneswar Civic Body Issues New Stricter COVID-19 Guidelines; Limits Gathering to 50 People

“Over 35 students of girls higher secondary school in Mandi tested covid positive. We’ve closed the school for 5 days. We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed, Shazad Latif Khan said. Also Read - States Can't Deny Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia If Death Certificate Doesn't Mention Covid, Says Supreme Court

Jammu and Kashmir | 35 students of girls higher secondary school in Mandi tested covid positive. We've closed the school for 5 days. We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed: Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan pic.twitter.com/uTiwGls9jr — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Prior to this, nearly 32 students were last month tested positive for Covid-19 on day first of opening of several education institutions. The COVID reports came positive when a team of health department conducted sampling in a school in Thanamandi of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During covid sampling of students who attended the school, we found 32 students having viral load,” said an official to a news agency.

As per reports, the infected students were shifted to Corona-care centre in order to prevent community spread of virus in the area.