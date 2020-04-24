New Delhi: An encounter is underway between the Pakistan Army and the Indian counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire this morning. Also Read - Pakistan Exporting Coronavirus Patients to Infect People of Valley, Claims J&K Top Cop

The firing began at around 11:30 AM on the LoC in Rajouri district. "At about 11.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars on the LoC in Nowshera sector. Indian army is retaliating befittingly," said Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman.

Over the past few weeks, Pakistan Army has been resorting to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling of defence and civilian facilities near the LoC in these districts.

Assisted by the army’s bomb disposal squads, authorities have been clearing unexploded mortar shells that landed well inside the Indian territory.