New Delhi: An encounter broke out between Indian Army and its Pakistani counterpart after the latter violated ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The Indian Army is still retaliating.

The encounter broke out at around 7.10 PM in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.

Earlier today, three militants were killed and as many security forces personnel injured in an overnight encounter between the ultras and the forces in Shopian district in South Kashmir.

The identity of the militants killed is being ascertained and their medico-legal formalities are being done, the police said. A case was registered and the police initiated a probe into the matter.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.