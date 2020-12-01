Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. “Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite while deployed at FDL of Border Security Force in Rajouri lost his life,” PRO BSF Jammu said. Also Read - Shehla Rashid Reacts To Her Estranged Father's Charges, Calls Them 'Absolutely Baseless'

On Monday, Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border outposts along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing from the Pakistani side in Pansar, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outposts started around 9:40 pm on Sunday, drawing effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the IB, the officials said. Also Read - Pakistani Groom Receives AK-47 Rifle As Wedding Gift From Mother-in-Law, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:10 am, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Voting Underway In 2nd Phase of DDC Polls Amid Tight Security

The Pakistani Army has been continuously violating the ceasefire, on Sunday as well, the Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire overnight by unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The firing from across the border in Pansar, Manyari and Karol Krishna in Hiranagar sector started around 9.50 pm on Saturday, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

The officials said cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 4.15 am on Sunday, and added that there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side. Frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistani soldiers over the last eight months have rendered lives miserable in border villages.

“The life is very difficult, and every night, we have to shift to underground bunkers due to Pakistani firing to save our lives,” Dharam Paul, a resident of Manyari village, said.

(With agency inputs)