New Delhi: In a bid to bolster political processes in Jammu and Kashmir after the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all mainstream parties in the Valley on June 24. Though an official word from the government is awaited, the leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including holding assembly elections, in the union territory and the delimitation exercise. The meeting comes nearly two years after the Centre abrogated Article 370 (Which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and bifurcated it into union territories in August 2019. It is likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers.

Speaking to reporters, People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she had received a call from the Centre for a meeting on June 24. "I am yet to take a decision. I will discuss with my party members and take a final call", she stated.

Besides, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and People's Conference head Sajjad Lone have also been invited for the discussion, said reports. Barring Bukhari, other leaders have served a spell of detention after the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir units of the BJP and the Congress are also likely to be part of these discussions, which are being seen as part of efforts to strengthen normal political processes in the union territory.