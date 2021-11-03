New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate this year’s Diwali with Indian Army jawans in forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Ever since he became the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been a regular visitor to the border outposts on Diwali. To recall, last year, PM Modi had travelled to the Longewala border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 4 days in These Cities From Thursday | Complete List Here

PM Modi, during his visit to Jaisalmer last year, had said: "When I went to Siachen during my first year as Prime Minister in 2014, people were surprised. But today, everyone knows my emotions and feelings. Being among the soldiers is being among my family. Today, I am here to celebrate Diwali with my family."

He had further stated, "Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by coming between you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy".

Since 2014, The Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.