New Delhi: Militants on Monday shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.

Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district.