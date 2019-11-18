New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on Sunday rejected claims that three prominent politicians, who are among the Valley leaders put under house arrest by the Centre on August 5-day Article 370 was abrogated-were manhandled by them while being shifted to a detention centre.

The three leaders allegedly manhandled by the police are Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para and Shah Faesal. The incident is said to have taken place while the leaders were being moved from Srinagar’s Centaur Hotel-where they had been kept detained-to the MLA Hostel.

The allegations were made by Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who herself was shifted a day ago, in a series of tweets through her mother’s Twitter account.

SKICC detainees shifted to MLA hostel, Srinagar today. Police manhandled them & roughed up Sajad Lone, Waheed Para & Shah Faesal. Is this how you treat elected representatives? Why humiliate them? J&K is under martial law & police seems be inebriated with power — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2019

Responding to the allegations, Imtiyaz Hussain of the JKP tweeted: “Apropos some twitter handle claiming manhandling of some people at MLA hostel Srinagar, it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place. Mandatory security drills were followed as required for lodgement.”

Apropos some twitter handle claiming manhandling of some people at MLA hostel Srinagar,it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place. Mandatory security drills were followed as required for lodgement.

J&K Police — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) November 17, 2019

However, in a statement, Sajad Lone’s Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC), condemned the ‘treatment’ meted out to its chairman and called the ploce’s conduct a ‘display of arrogance’ and ‘contempt for the rule of law.’

JKPC strongly condemns this reprehensible treatment of PC Chairman Sajad Lone Sahib. This attitude of the local police towards former democratically elected representatives of the people of Kashmir is a brazen display of arrogance & contempt for the rule of law.@MehboobaMufti pic.twitter.com/6W2XlQhZb8 — JKPC (@JKPC_) November 17, 2019

Interestingly, Sajad Lone once referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his ‘elder brother.’

Waheed Para, meanwhile, is a leader of Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Shah Faesal, who resigned as IAS in January and formed the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) in March. He was arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on August 14 while trying to leave the country.