New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on Sunday rejected claims that three prominent politicians, who are among the Valley leaders put under house arrest by the Centre on August 5-day Article 370 was abrogated-were manhandled by them while being shifted to a detention centre.
The three leaders allegedly manhandled by the police are Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para and Shah Faesal. The incident is said to have taken place while the leaders were being moved from Srinagar’s Centaur Hotel-where they had been kept detained-to the MLA Hostel.
The allegations were made by Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who herself was shifted a day ago, in a series of tweets through her mother’s Twitter account.
Responding to the allegations, Imtiyaz Hussain of the JKP tweeted: “Apropos some twitter handle claiming manhandling of some people at MLA hostel Srinagar, it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place. Mandatory security drills were followed as required for lodgement.”
However, in a statement, Sajad Lone’s Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC), condemned the ‘treatment’ meted out to its chairman and called the ploce’s conduct a ‘display of arrogance’ and ‘contempt for the rule of law.’
Interestingly, Sajad Lone once referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his ‘elder brother.’
Waheed Para, meanwhile, is a leader of Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Shah Faesal, who resigned as IAS in January and formed the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) in March. He was arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on August 14 while trying to leave the country.