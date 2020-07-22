New Delhi: A police personnel and a civilian were killed on Wednesday when militants opened fire during a security operation in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. The injured police personnel was rushed to the hospital. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Hints Kangana Ranaut Mistreated Her On Sets of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Navni Parihar Reacts

The policeman, identified as Ab Rashid Dar, was gravely injured and immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists.

This is breaking news, more details awaited…