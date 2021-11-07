Srinagar: In yet another attack on security forces by militants, 29-year old policeman was shot dead by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Sunday, reported news agency ANI quoting police sources. “At 8 pm, terrorists fired upon J&KP constable Tausif Ahmad near his home at SD Colony, Batamaloo,” news agency PTI reported quoting an unnamed officer.Also Read - 'Lockdown May Return in Jammu And Kashmir if...', Warns Deputy Commissioner Amid Rising Corona Cases

The constable was critically injured and was taken to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said further.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to catch the terrorists.

(With agency inputs)