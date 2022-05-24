Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman on Tuesday died and his daughter critically injured after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar’s Soura area. In the terrorist attack, he had sustained critical bullet injuries. As per the media reports, the victim has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer. His seven-year-old daughter is critically injured in the incident. She has sustained bullet injuries in her arm and is currently undergoing treatment.Also Read - Planning A Trip To Northern Mountains? IMD Issues Orange Alerts THESE States. Deets Here

"Terrorists fired upon one policeman, Saifullah Qadri in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured," Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri S/o Mohd Syed Qadri, R/o Malik Saab, in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022

The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

Prior to this, a Special Police Officer (SPO) in the Gadoora area of Pulwama was injured after terrorists shot at him on May 13.