Srinagar: A railway police official was killed in a militant attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Police said that two cops from Railway Police have also been injured in the attack. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The militant attack comes days after four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, while three army personnel lost their lives as their vehicle met with an accident on way to the site of the gunfight.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired upon the forces which led to an encounter, a police official had said.