New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. With the passing of the bill, the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the population in the Union Territory will be entitled to 10 per cent quota.

All the residents of the Union Territory with an income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from this 10 per cent quota. “People should get the benefit of it. I don’t think anybody would oppose it. We are bringing the bill with good intentions,” a BJP leader had said prior to the introduction of the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet last Wednesday. It was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

(Catch all the live updates on Article 370 revocation here)

On Saturday, sources claimed that the Government had taken up the issue of reservation on a business advisory committee meeting with the Opposition leaders. In pursuance to that, a copy of the bill was circulated among the members.

In January 2019, 10 per cent reservation for EWS was introduced in India via the 103rd Constitution amendment following which several state governments had implemented the reservation.

Earlier, Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which ensures that people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir benefit from the reservation in terms of job opportunities, promotion, and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).