New Delhi: Curfew was reportedly reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after restrictions banning large gatherings were lifted from a few districts of the Valley. Reports claimed that loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles asked shopkeepers to close their shops and people return to their homes.

The development comes after the Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet said that situation in J&K was peaceful and no violence was reported from anywhere in the state. “There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud,” Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said.

On being asked about Gandhi’s claims of ‘violence’ in the new UTs, the DGP said,”There has been no untoward incident “barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot”.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had yesterday claimed that the situation in the new Union Territory had deteriorated following the revocation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution which grants special status to J&K.Speaking to reporters last night, Gandhi said that a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to appoint next party president, was briefly halted after reports of “violence” emerged from the Valley.

”There are reports of violence, so we stopped our deliberation and we had our presentation on what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Now it is very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent on what exactly is happening in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the former Congress president had said yesterday.

crowdThe Central government had also slammed a media report that claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased.

The Union Home Ministry said the news report ‘originally published by Reuters and which appeared in the Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar’.

“This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla, and none involved a of more than 20 people,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.