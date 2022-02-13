Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to reopen schools in the valley for classes 9-12 from tomorrow i.e. 14th February. According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the State Executive Committee (SEC) in an order said, “The Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after 28th of February 2022.”Also Read - Delhi Schools To Reopen for Nursery to Class 8 From Tomorrow | Check Guidelines Here

"All Summer Zone Schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from February-14," reads the order. "All Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs shall commence routine offline teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures from February-14"

It is important to note that the order clearly mentions that all the students between 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry vaccination certificate with them.

“The Head of the institutions must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed including regular screening at the entrance to the institution,” it reads.

The State Executive Committee reiterated that the following measures shall continue to remain in force -.

All offices to regulate the attendance of its employees in such a manner so as to ensure that appropriate Social Distancing Norms are maintained.

A maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor gathering shall be strictly restricted to 50% of authorised capacity.

Banquet Halls in all the Districts of J&K are permitted to allow gathering up to 50% of the authorised capacity (with verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test for Covid19 not older than 72 hours), preferably in open spaces.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25% of the authorised capacity with due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP

As regards the education institutions, following directions shall be adhered to:

All Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITls, etc. shall commence routine offline (physical attendance) teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures from 14.2.2022. All the students between 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them. The Head of the institutions must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed including regular screening at the entrance to the institution. They shall also screen any symptomatic student and ensure their testing to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their institutions. All Summer Zone Schools in J&K shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from 14.02.2022. All the students of 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them. Head of Institutions must ensure vaccination of every student above 15 years of age in their respective Institutions. The vaccination adherence shall be ensured through coordination with the Department of Health and Medical Education J&K. Every school must further ensure full compliance to Covid Appropriate The offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in Summer Zone Schools shall begin from 21.02.2022. Head of Institutions shall be responsible for adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour in their respective schools and prepare proper plans for the same. The Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after 28th of February 2022. The Head of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution. Coaching Centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET etc. are permitted to adopt offline mode of teaching subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated and the Head of the centre ensures due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP

All Deputy Commissioners shall intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. There shall be no drop in testing levels.

Chief Medical Officers of all districts shall submit a daily report regarding the utilisation of available RT-PCR capacities to the District Magistrates concerned. Besides, District Magistrates shall also go for capacity expansion of the RT-PCR testing as per the requirement

The Deputy Commissioners shall also focus on the positivity rates of the Medical- Blocks under their jurisdictions. Intensified measures related to Covid management and restriction of activities shall be undertaken in these Blocks.

There shall be renewed focus on Panchayat level/Medical Block mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever number of Covid-19 Positive cases reaches 3 or above.

The DCs shall keep active track of the positivity rates in their respective jurisdictions. Strict perimeter control (Micro-Containment Zone) shall be implemented for localities where Covid-19 Positive Cases number reaches 3 and above. This shall be done to ensure no movement of people in or out of these Zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. Following Standard Operating Procedure shall be followed for these defined Micro Containment Zones:

The Zone shall be confined to either 50 meters or a Single Building. A buffer zone of 150 meters to be put in place between Micro Containment Zone and rest of locality. The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) shall create as many Micro Containment Zones as necessary and as per situation demand on ground, keeping in view the spike of cases. There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance within the zone by surveillance teams formed for the purpose. Testing shall be carried out as per prescribed protocol.

Listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found Positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days (80 percent of contacts to be traced in 72 hours).

Tt. Quick isolation of COVID-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities/ home (subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines).