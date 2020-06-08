New Delhi: Four terrorists have been killed as an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. Also Read - 'Unlock 1' in J&K: Religious Places to Remain Shut; Malls, Barber Shops, Salons Can Reopen

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pinjora area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area. A police official stated that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Earlier on Sunday, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self styled commander, were killed in the gunbattle with security forces in Reban area of the district.

“Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told news agency PTI. He further added that good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.