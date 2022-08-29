Jammu: Section 144 has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba on Monday by the authorities to prevent rallies and protests on the national highway, said the officials. Anuradha Gupta, District Magistrate, Samba issued an order in this regard that reads, “Section 144 will come into force on August 29 and remain for 2 months”.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Administration Cancels Finance Accounts Assistant, Junior Engineer Recruitment List

The order reads that the Supreme Court, in Civil Appeal No. 3282 of 2020, has directed that the occupation of public ways for protests is not acceptable and the administration should take action to keep such areas clear of encroachments or obstructions.

"It has been observed that multiple organisations, groups, individuals try to hold protests, rallies and dharnas on national highway, thereby causing obstruction and grave inconvenience to the general public as the national highways are a major thoroughfare in the district and these protests, rallies and dharnas cause major traffic congestion affecting movement of vehicles on national highway.

“It has been made to appear to me, in view of the situation emerging due to such blockades, that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention of danger to peace, order, human life and safety,” the order states.

