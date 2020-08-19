New Delhi: Two days after the Baramulla encounter, another fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Molu Chitragam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. As per updates from police, one terrorist was killed in the encounter. Also Read - Baramulla Encounter: Third Terrorist Killed After Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, One More Jawan Martyred

Giving further details, the J&K Police said that the operation is still going on to trace other terrorists in the area. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Militants Open Fire in Kulgam Hours After Baramulla Attack, 1 CRPF Jawan Injured

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a search operation there. Later the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces.

Police said that in the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed. However, the militant’s identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained.