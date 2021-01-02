Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): At least seven civilians were injured after a grenade attack by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Police official said that the militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district. Also Read - Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir Government Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till January 31

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, leaving civilians injured. Also Read - Breaking The Taboo: Pooja Devi, Mother of 3 Becomes Jammu And Kashmir's First Woman Bus Driver

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter in Shopian district

“Seven civilians have suffered minor injuries in grenade attack in Tral, Pulwama. Health condition of all the injured is stable”, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.