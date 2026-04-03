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Jammu and Kashmir shaken by earthquake measuring 5.9, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Jammu and Kashmir shaken by earthquake measuring 5.9, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The earthquake triggered panic among the residents as the tremors were felt in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit near Bandar Abbas, Iran at about 8:48 am (IST): USGS

New Delhi: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was shaken by an earthquake measuring 5.9 on Friday, 03 April 2026. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

The earthquake triggered panic among the residents as the tremors were felt in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan at a Latitude of 36.398 degrees North and a Longitude of 70.878 degrees East, the official said.

The depth of the quake was 150 km, he added.

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Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Friday, 03 April 2026, at night, including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, occurred at 9:46 pm.

“I felt a strong jolt which lasted for a few seconds,” Baldev Chand, a Chandigarh resident who lives in a flat on the second floor, said.

Ajay Kumar, who lives on the 11th floor of a residential society in Zirakpur, Punjab, said, “The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down but the tremors stopped soon.”

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