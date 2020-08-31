New Delhi: Six civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed grenade on security forces near Azad Gunj bridge in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday. Also Read - Devotees Across Country to Get Prasad From Vaishno Devi Shrine Through Post | Here’s How

The grenade, however, missed the target and exploded on the ground leaving six people injured.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area surrounded for searches", police said.

J&K: 6 civilians injured in a grenade attack in Baramulla area. Terrorists lobbed a grenade on an Army vehicle, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road. Injured are being treated at a local hospital https://t.co/UCChxpGibc pic.twitter.com/PGTItIOD1P — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

This comes a day after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Militants had fired on a joint ‘naka’ of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday night. The joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there, he said. During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, was also killed in the operation

A police spokesperson identified the three militants as Saqib Bashir Khanday, Umar Tariq Bhat and Zubair Ahmad Shiekh — all residents of Drangbal area of Pampore.