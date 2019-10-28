New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, at least six civilians have been injured as suspected terrorists on Monday hurled grenade near a bus stop in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident comes in just two days after a joint patrol party of CRPF and police was attacked by suspected terrorists in Srinagar’s Karan area.

According to updates, six CRPF personnel were injured in the incident. The incident took place when the CRPF team was manning a checkpoint.

The grenade that was hurled by terrorists exploded with a bang causing panic in the area. The area was cordoned off following the incident. The incident comes barely two days after two truck drivers were killed by suspected terrorists near Chitragam of Shopian.