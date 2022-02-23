Srinagar: The Srinagar Airport authorities on Wednesday informed that all flights of all airlines have been cancelled following continuous snowfall. The airport authorities have also said that the passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights in the next available flight. There were total of 41 cancellations including all scheduled flights.Also Read - With COVID Wave Subsiding, Odisha, Goa Among Other States Remove Extra Curbs. Check Details Here

Earlier today, the valley received the season's first heavy snowfall leading to disruption of flight and railway operations. The snowfall has also culminated into closure of the vital Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Most areas of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall which started in the night and was going on when last reports came in, said officials. The areas in the higher reaches of the Union Territory received very heavy snowfall — around two feet or more, they said.

The bad weather affected the flight operations to and fro the Kashmir valley. The continuous snowfall has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area. At least six flights at the Srinagar airport have been cancelled, and the rest have been delayed, the officials said.

The Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also set up a snow control room in Srinagar to monitor the level of snowfall and respond to any emergency calls in case of a snowstorm The snow control room is equipped with the latest machinery along with expert staff to respond to heavy snowfall to solve the problem in a short time and depute machinery all over the city after receiving weather forecast warnings from the administration.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Rashid Dar, Chief Engineer Mechanical Division Kashmir said, “This control room automatically starts working whenever snowfall starts here. We reinforce the deployment of mankind forces and machines to the required areas after receiving the emergency calls. We try to resolve every issue at the earliest.”

“For now, we have around 11-12 machines to clear snowfall that are installed especially near hospitals, roads to avoid traffic movement, PSUs, etc,” Dar added.