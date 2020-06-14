New Delhi: A soldier was martyred and three others were injured in heavy exchange of fire that broke out between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday. This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month. Also Read - Twitter Trends #BoycottPatanjali After Baba Ramdev's Company CEO Acharya Balkrishna's Alleged Nepal Connections

Speaking to PTI, official confirmed the killing of the Army jawan. "Three Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries", the officials said.

Earlier on June 4, Havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.

Yesterday, a woman was killed and another injured in Pakistan shelling in Uri sector of the LoC in Baramulla district.