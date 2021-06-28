Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his wife were killed after terrorists sprayed them with bullets at their home in Hariparigam village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Their daughter was also injured in the incident which took place last night. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off and launched a search operation to nab the terrorists. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, June 28: Gyms, Hotels Reopen in Delhi, Weddings Allowed With 50 Guests From Today

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, terrorists barged into the house of ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam, Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. While the SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to the injuries, their daughter Rafia is undergoing treatment.

The incident came on the same day when two Indian Air Force personnel suffered injuries in the twin explosions that took place at the technical area of the Jammu airport manned by the IAF.

“The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack,” Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told news agency PTI. He asserted that police and other agencies are cooperating with the IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack.