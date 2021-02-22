Srinagar: A suspicious object, believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station on Monday. The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site and is inspecting the suspicious object. Also Read - 2 Policemen Martyred After Terrorists Open Fire at Security Forces in Srinagar's Barzulla, Brazen Attack Caught on Camera | Watch

Jammu and Kashmir: A suspicious object found at the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station; security deployed

More details awaited Also Read - On Day 1 Of J&K Visit, Foreign Envoys Impressed With Peaceful DDC Polls | All You Need to Know

