Srinagar: A suspicious object, believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station on Monday. The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site and is inspecting the suspicious object. Also Read - 2 Policemen Martyred After Terrorists Open Fire at Security Forces in Srinagar's Barzulla, Brazen Attack Caught on Camera | Watch
This comes days after a bomb-like object, was found on the roadside along the Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.