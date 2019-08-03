Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Malmapanpora area of Sopore district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the reports of ANI, an Army personnel was also injured in the gun-battle.

Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said that the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out after the suspected spot was encircled. A joint team of Army’s 22RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.