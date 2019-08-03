Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Malmapanpora area of Sopore district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the reports of ANI, an Army personnel was also injured in the gun-battle.
Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said that the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out after the suspected spot was encircled. A joint team of Army’s 22RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
The fresh encounter comes a day after a security personnel was martyred and a terrorist was gunned down in Shopian’s Pandoshan village. The deceased security personnel was identified as Sepoy Rambir of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army.
Last week two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were gunned down by security forces posted at the Bonbazar area of Shopian district. The encounter occurred after terrorists opened fire at the security forces who had reached the location.
On June 23, four terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian District. As precautionary measure authorities had suspended mobile Internet services across the Shopian district.