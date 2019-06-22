Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday . The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The encounter comes days after an Army jawan martyred and two terrorists were neutralised in Anantnag.

The gunfight broke out between the militants and the Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of state police in Boniyar area of Uri sector. “An unidentified non-local militant has so far being killed in this encounter. The operation against the militants is still on,” sources said.

On Wednesday, the J&K police had claimed to have foiled a major ‘terror’ attack plan by recovering a sophisticated IED in Shopian district.

A leading daily had reported that Pakistan had shared intelligence inputs with India and the US regarding a possible attack by militants in Pulwama district using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle.

Army called Monday’s Pulwama attack a “failed attempt” and said that a few soldiers were injured.

“A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying.