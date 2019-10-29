New Delhi: Security officers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning gunned down a terrorist involved in shooting dead a truck driver earlier on Monday. According to police reports, the militant had attacked two truck drivers, killing one in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara town in Anantnag.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces had cordoned off the area in Anantnag immediately after the shooting took place. A search operation was launched, and a crossfire took place between the security forces and the terrorist the entire night.

“Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanewan area of Bijbehar,” a police spokesperson said. After several hours of encounter, the police forces took down one of the suspects.

“Dead body of the suspected terrorist involved in shooting at the slain truck driver Narayan Dutt of Katra, has been recovered. The identity of the terrorist is being established. Police and security forces had launched cordon and search in Anantnag immediately after the incident yesterday. As per the other driver, he is the same person who attacked the two drivers,” the police said in a statement adding that two more terrorists have reportedly escaped from the location.

The deceased truck driver was identified as Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra in Jammu. According to the police, he was halted in the Kanelwan area, about 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

Incidentally, the development took place hours ahead of the visit of members of the European Union Parliament to Kashmir on Tuesday.

This is the fourth incident of shooting on non-Kashmiri truck drivers in the southern region of Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status of the former state. In a similar incident earlier, two truck drivers, Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan, were shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district. The trucker was driving an apple-laden truck and had come to one orchard to collect the consignment.