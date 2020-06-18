New Delhi: A terrorist was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district in the middle of another gunbattle that broke out between militants and security forces in the neighbouring district of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Effigies Burnt to Boycott China as Angry Protests Break Out in Jammu Over Death of 20 Army Soldiers

The law enforcing agencies had launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning after receiving intel information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official told PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

One terrorist, identified as Imran Nabi Dar, has been apprehended so far, the official said, adding the operation was still in progress. He was held last night near Janglat Mandi, Anantnag and a pistol was recovered from his possession. He had joined terrorism on 10th May this year, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another encounter started between ultras and security forces in Shopian district’s Munand area. One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized, Kashmir Zone Police said.

“Police and security forces are on the job,” the official noted.