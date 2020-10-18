New Delhi: A CRPF jawan has suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed grenade at security forces deployed in Tral town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. Also Read - 'Son, Don’t Get Frightened', Terrorist in J&K's Budgam Surrenders Before Security Forces; His Father Expresses Gratitude Towards Soldiers | Watch Video

"Unknown terrorists lobbed a grenade at troops of 139 Bn CRPF at 1145 hrs in Town area, Tral. A CRPF person sustained minor splinter injury in the lower abdomen and was evacuated to Pulwama district hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. Area cordoned off and search is on", the CRPF said in a statement.

This has come a day after the J&K police along with the security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) in South Kashmir's Pampore area.

The arrested terrorist associate was identified as Haris Shareef Rather, a resident of Zaffron Colony, Pampore.

“As per the police records, he was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists besides assisting active terrorists in transporting arms and ammunition in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas,” police said.

Police said incriminating material has been recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. The police have filed an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter.