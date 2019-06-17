New Delhi: Amid the ongoing encounter in Anantnag district, terrorists have targeted an army vehicle with an improvised explosive device on Monday. According to the reports, the IED blast took place when armoured vehicle of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was passing through Arihal area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police have reached the spot and are ascertaining the facts. No casualties have been reported so far.

In February, a suicide bomber had rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing 40 jawans.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district where an Army major lost his life. The security forces also gunned down a terrorist in the gun-battle.

Last week, two terrorists, associated to Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group were killed in an encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora.

“Two militants have been killed in the Awantipora operation,” an official said, adding the bodies along with arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.