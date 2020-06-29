New Delhi: Three terrorists were on Monday gunned down during an encounter with security forces in Khulchohar area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Their identities have not been revealed yet. Also Read - Farooq Abdullah Calls New Domicile Law For J-K ‘Unconstitutional’, Says it is Not Acceptable at All

The area was cordoned off by earlier this morning, the Kashmir Zone Police said, and a search operation by a team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and security forces is being carried out.

The identities and affiliations (if any) of the militants are still being ascertained, the police said.

Further details are awaited.