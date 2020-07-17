New Delhi: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday morning, the Kashmir Zone Police said. Two Army soldiers were injured as well in the gunfight, which took place at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of the south Kashmir district. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces in Sopore

"Kulgam Encounter update: Another terrorist killed (total three). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow", the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, adding to the tweets posted by it in this regard.

Though the identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained, they are believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Earlier, the encounter broke out after a joint team of the J&K Police, CRPF and 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army launched a joint, pre-dawn operation after receiving a specific input on the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. A fierce gun battle followed resulting in the deaths of the three terrorists and injuries to the two soldiers.