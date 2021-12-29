Srinagar: At least three unidentified terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured in two separate encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam distrcit, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.Also Read - Ludhiana Court Blast: SFJ Terrorist Arrested In Germany; Had Planned More Attacks In Delhi, Mumbai

The second encounter took place in Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru in neighboring Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

#Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of #Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured & was shifted to hospital. Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

In the initial firing, a policeman was injured and he was shifted to the hospital, the official informed.

The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, they added.

(With Inputs from PTI)