New Delhi: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of a state at the appropriate time, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha today. “I have said in this House and I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood would be given to J&K at an appropriate time,” Shah said. Also Read - 'Damads' Get Land in States Which Are Governed by Some Parties: FM Sitharaman Makes Veiled Attack at Congress in Lok Sabha | Key Points

“Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won’t get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it’s written that J&K won’t get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from?,” the HM said. Also Read - Zahoor Ahmad, TRF Terrorist Involved in Killing of 3 BJP Workers, Police Personnel Arrested From J&K's Samba

I have said in this House & I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time: Union Home Minister Amit Shah https://t.co/2AgL6Dnfuq Also Read - BJP Will Grant Citizenship To Refugees Under CAA After Vaccination Drive Ends, Says Amit Shah in Bengal — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

“Devolution of power has been affected in J-K after Article 370 was scrapped; Panchayats have been given administrative, financial powers,” Amit Shah said.

Nobody, not even our rivals can say that there was fraud or unrest during the election (DDC). Everyone voted fearlessly & peacefully. 51% votes were cast in the Panchayat elections. Jinhone Dhara 370 waapis laane ke aadhar par chunav lada tha wo saaf ho gaye saaf: HM Shah in LS pic.twitter.com/QyHUPN44Ra — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Government will connect Kashmir valley with railways by 2022, Amit Shah said in a reply to discussion on J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies)