New Delhi: Two Army jawans were martyred after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A civilian was also killed and two others were injured , said reports, adding two houses were also damaged in the firing.

Indian army sources confirmed the fact that two Indian soldiers have been killed in the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (Jammu and Kashmir), when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory.

Following this the Indian forces cause heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan, the sources added.

Indian Army sources: Two Indian soldiers killed in ceasefire violation, along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector (Jammu and Kashmir), when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory. Indian Army is retaliating strongly in the entire sector. pic.twitter.com/xIhej3hizo — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

The incident comes nearly a week after a jawan was killed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Notably, the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Army had stated,”Over 2,317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10, while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland.”

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it had a number of times asked Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding to maintain peace along the border.