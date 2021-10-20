Srinagar: In a major breakthrough, J&K Police and the Army have neutralised two terrorists who were involved in the recent killing of two labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh, the police said on Wednesday. IGP Kashmir confirmed that one of them is Laskar-e-Taiba commander Gulzar Ahmad ReshiAlso Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Police Intensify Searches, Tighten Security After Terrorists Kill Civilians In Valley

Earlier in the day, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed and three security personnel injured in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have now further tightened the security and intensified searches across the valley, days after the series of killings launched by terrorists against the non-locals.

According to the reports, the mobile internet services in parts of Srinagar’s old city and south Kashmir districts have been reduced. To recall, these are the areas where the attacks were reported lately.

“These types of attacks obviously attract a greater security response. We have intensified the measures in type and number wherever we thought necessary,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said to Hindustan Times.

Multiple checkpoints and roadblocks have been erected across Srinagar. The number of bulletproof mobile bunker vehicles deployed at sensitive places has also been increased and the high-tech CCTV surveillance enhanced. Women paramilitary forces have also been deployed in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk for searches.

On Sunday, terrorists shot dead two more migrant labourers and injured another on October 17 in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, prompting the police to direct that all migrant labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps “immediately” for safety, officials said.

This is the third attack on workers from outside Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours and is the latest in a series of shootings targeting civilians in recent weeks. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on October 16.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured,” Kashmir zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

“The painful incidents of killing of civilians allegedly by the terrorists are a serious threat to the democratic fibre of the country and people’s right to life, liberty, equality and dignity,” the National Human Rights Commission observed.