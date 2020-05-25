New Delhi: Two terrorists were on Monday morning killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - J&K: 2 BSF Personnel Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Srinagar, Area Cordoned Off

A cordon and search operation was launched at Khur village by a joint team of forces including 34 RR, CRPF, and Kulgam Police on specific inputs that two-three militants terrorists were held up, a police official said.

The militants were cornered and asked to surrender, but the forces retaliated when they opened fire. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter.

“We have a fairly big number of terrorists who are waiting across that side to be pushed into Jammu and Kashmir. There are already around four incidents of infiltration in Kashmir valley and two to three such attempts have been made in Rajouri-Poonch area,” said J&K’s director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

The DGP also said that there have been reports of infiltration by 30 terrorists in the Valley this year, while over 240 terrorists are operating in the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir.