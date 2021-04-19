Shopian: At least two militants have been killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian, this morning after getting information about the presence of militants there. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Universities, Colleges And Schools Closed Till May 15

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (toll 2) in Shopian encounter; Search operation underway," the Kashmir Zone Police stated in its latest reports. The police had earlier said one unidentified terrorist had been killed in the encounter.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces drawing retaliation, a police official said.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter in which one terrorist has been killed.