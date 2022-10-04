Jammu and Kashmir DG Prisons Murder: The Jammu Police officials on Tuesday found a diary belonging to the accused in the DGP murder case. The personal diary of the man who allegedly murdered a top police officer in Jammu reveals a depressed mind fixated on death, police sources have said.

According to the NDTV reports, the diary recovered by the Jammu Police reveals that the accused was depressed and his mind was fixated on death. “Dear death, come into my life,” says a note. “I’m sorry I am having bad day, week, month, year, life,” read the note from the diary.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has started. The domestic help has been identified as Yasir who originally belongs to Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. “The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started,” he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

The suspect’s diary carries songs in Hindi, one of which is titled, “Bhula dena mujhe” (‘Forget me’). Other pages are filled with short sentences and notes — “I hate my life”, “Life is just grief…” — and one has a chart that starts with a drawing of a phone battery labelled “My Life 1%”. “Love 0%, Tension 90%, Sad 99%, Fake Smile 100%,” it reads further.

Another note titled ‘Life’ — the exact date of writing not known — reads: “Mai jasi life je raha hoon, mujhe us sa koi problem nahi hai… Problem is baat se hai, aagay hamara kaya hoga (‘I have no problem with the life I’m leading; the problem is with what might happen in the future’).”

Police released his photographs and urged the public to share information.