Srinagar: The recent killings of two labourers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir have triggered an exodus of workers from the valley, reports India Today. A large number of labourers were spotted on way to Jammu on Monday. They were sitting on a footpath outside Jammu railway station. It was a heart-wrenching scene as the kids were crying of hunger and thirst. Narrating their ordeal, several migrant labourers broke down.Also Read - No Order Issued to Relocate Non-local Labourers to Security Camps: J&K Police

The labourers said that they would never go to the Kashmir Valley again as terrorists targeted and threatened them, according to the India Today report. They feared for their lives and said that they had no money left to survive. Some of them also alleged that the owners of a brick kiln where they were working did not pay them their pending dues, but they still left. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Two Non-Local Labourers Killed as Terrorists Open Fire in Kulgam

Terrorists gunned down two labourers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in South Kashmir on Sunday. This was the third terror attack on non-local migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, a street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists on Saturday evening. Also Read - Jammu-Kashmir Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's Grandson Sacked From Govt Service. Here's Why

The United Liberation Front, a front of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the gruesome killings of the two labourers from Bihar. The terror outfit even asked the remaining migrant workers to leave the Kashmir Valley.