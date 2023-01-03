Severe Cold Intensifies In J&K; Drass in Ladakh Freezes At Minus 20.8 Degree Celsius

Srinagar had minus 4.4, Pahalgam minus 7.2 and Gulmarg minus 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Severe cold in Jammu and Kashmir: Sub-zero night temperatures continued in Ladakh region and the Kashmir valley on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) office said that cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky was expected to continue.

“Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” said an official of the MeT department.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 20.8, Kargil minus 17.2 and Leh minus 14 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 3.6, Katra 5, Batote 0.1, Banihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the minimum temperature.