Jammu And Kashmir Youth Delegation Calls On President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu noted that after the removal of Article 370, there has been unprecedented progress in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that effective delivery and transparency are the basis of good governance. (Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Jammu And Kashmir Youth Delegation: A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme “Watan Ko Jano” called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Trending Now

President Murmu posted on X: “A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme ‘Watan ko Jano’ called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President told the children that democracy provides fair opportunities to everyone; they just have to believe in it and move forward with dedication and hard work.”

You may like to read

A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme ‘Watan ko Jano’ called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President told the children that democracy provides fair opportunities to everyone; they just have to believe in it and move forward… pic.twitter.com/qOnHHklLUp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2023

Addressing the members of the delegation, the President said that the purpose of the “Watan Ko Jano” programme is to make them aware of the country’s art, culture, civilization and development work taking place in the country. “They must have realized during the tour that we speak different languages, wear different clothes, and adopt different lifestyles, but, we are one. This unity is our real strength. We have to strengthen it further”.

President Murmu noted that after the removal of Article 370, there has been unprecedented progress in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India and the local administration are working together for the progress of the people. Technology is being used extensively in governance for the benefit of the common people.

Moving towards digital Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has taken important initiatives to make the governance future-ready. She said that effective delivery and transparency are the basis of good governance. She was happy to note that with this thought more than 1100 government services have been made online which are in the interest of the general public.

The President said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir want to fulfil their dreams by becoming a part of the mainstream of India and the way the government is investing in infrastructure, technology and education for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, the day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir will present the ideal of progress in India.

The President urged members of the youth delegation to take advantage of the developmental efforts being made by the government. She said that by doing this, “new paths of progress will open in their life”. She advised them to stay away from drugs, anti-social elements, and negative publicity for their bright future. She said that democracy provides fair opportunities to everyone, they just have to believe in it and move forward with dedication and hard work.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.