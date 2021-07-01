New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started an investigation into the Jammu Air Force station and airport blast case and the senior officers including the ranks of IG and DIG have reached ground zero taking cognizance of the matter. The development comes days after two drones had dropped explosive material on the IAF station located at Jammu airport on June 27 injuring two personnel. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Govt Ends 149-Year-Old 'Darbar Move' Practice. Here's Why

According to a report by News18, chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG) and the civil airports guarding Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had on Wednesday inspected the crime scene at the Air Force station in Jammu, while NSG director-general M A Ganapathy and CISF acting DG SK Saxena conducted a recce of the blast site.

Multiple agencies met with the senior officers to coordinate perimeter security of the Jammu IAF base. Several anti-drone units have also been deployed at Jammu and neighbouring airbases.

Earlier, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said that the security establishment is well aware of the challenges and threats, and certain measures have already been put in place to deal with them.

What we Know so Far

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. Details revealed so far have suspected a cocktail of explosive material, including RDX, to have been used for the attack. The forensic report on the same is still awaited.

“Mobile and internet activities in the area are being scanned but this is a long process. It will take time,” an officer told News18.

NIA has also suspected that the Pakistani army and ISI could have aided Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in carrying out the attack. However, as there has been no direct lead, officials have said that it is too early to take names in the case.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two airmen.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari on the outskirts of Jammu. The second one was on the ground.

The aerial distance from the Jammu airport to the international border is 14 km.