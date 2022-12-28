Jammu Encounter: Three Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces

Encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area: The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, police said.

Jammu: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sidhra area of Jammu district on early Wednesday morning, police said. The terrorists were reportedly travelling in a truck to Kashmir following which security forces surrounded the outskirts of Jammu city in the morning after receiving inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists there.

The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, police said. Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, they added.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.

“The encounter is over. Two-three terrorists were there. There could be more. They were heavily armed. They have been neutralised,” said ADGP Singh.

“Identity of the slain terrorists is being established. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists,” police said.

“When the hiding terrorists were challenged, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter which has now ended,” police said.

Talking about the operation, the ADGP said that in view of Republic Day, the Border Security Forces are on alert and today in the morning they noticed an unusual movement of a truck.

“We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists were hiding inside and fired on the personnel. The retaliatory firing was done. The truck is still on fire,” added ADGP.