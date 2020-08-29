New Delhi: In what could be a major security threat, the Border Security Force (BSF) has detected tunnel just beneath the India-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu. A major search operation has also been launched in the area to find out other hidden structures, along with analysing the spotted structure, official said on Saturday. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter, Search on to Nab Others

The tunnel, about 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side, was located by a BSF patrol on Thursday in the Samba sector of Jammu. On examining the tunnel, the force found plastic sandbags on its mouth that had "Pakistani markings" on them.

News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that the tunnel has a depth of about 25 feet at the opening and the border force has launched a mega search operation along the IB in this area to detect any other such clandestine structure that can aid infiltrators to cross over from the Pakistan side and also help in smuggling of arms and narcotics.

About 8-10 plastic sandbags that have ‘Karachi and Shakargarh’ written on them have been recovered from the opening of the tunnel and the bags have a manufacturing and expiry date embossed on them indicating they were manufactured recently, officials said. The nearest Pakistani border post is about 400 meters from the tunnel, they said.

The force has been conducting a mega ‘anti-tunnel drive’ in the IB areas of Jammu and other places after five armed infiltrators were recently killed by it along this front in Punjab. The entire BSF formation deployed across the 3,300 km International Border that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat is on extra alert as there are multiple intelligence inputs of terrorists trying to breach the IB and infiltrate into India, officials said.

