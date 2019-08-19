Srinagar: Four people trapped near the overflowing Tawi river in Jammu on Monday were rescued by a team of the Indian Air Force and State Disaster Relief Force in an operation that reportedly lasted four hours.

While there are no reports on how the people were trapped there in the first place, a sudden rise in the river’s flow led to the men getting stranded. Police got the information about four people being stranded at around 10.15 AM. By 10.30 AM, an SDRF team had reached the spot but the rise in the water level made it impossible for them to resort to boats to rescue the men.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Two more persons have been rescued after they got stuck near a bridge in JAMMU following a sudden increase in the water level of Tawi river. pic.twitter.com/JI6oWRtR5B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The administration reportedly turned to IAF and two Mi-17 choppers were pressed into service around noontime. When the first chopper tried to lift two people with the help of a rope, it broke midway and the duo fell in the river. However, they swam to the river bank where they were rescued by the SDRF personnel.

Then, another IAF chopper came. This time, one IAF personnel was lowered from the chopper to where the two other people were marooned. The IAF personnel secured them with a rope and they were lifted.

Once they had successfully been saved, the chopper picked up its personnel who had been waiting all this while. Sources said the operation was over by 1.45 PM.